Florence man starring in science TV show

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - You’re invited to the world premiere of a new TV show. It stars a Florence man who teaches science with the help of a magic trick or two.
The show is called “Steve Trash Science” The first episode will air live on Alabama Public Television this Saturday at 10 a.m. If you want to watch in person, just go to the youth services area of the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library at 9:30 a.m.
Trash will sign autographs, take pictures and have copies for sale of his newly re-released book, “The Magic of Ecology.”
“Steve Trash Science” will be made available to public television stations across the nation.
