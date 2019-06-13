Decatur gym hosting LGBTQ+ fundraiser

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In honor of Pride Month, Golden Ape CrossFit in Decatur will host the first OUTWOD event in Alabama.
OUTWOD is the OUT Foundation’s largest international initiative for bringing LGBTQ+ athletes and allies together in a safe, inclusive crossfit training environment. The OUT Foundation is a nonprofit that awards scholarships to LGBTQ+ young adults to fund yearlong gym memberships.
Everyone is invited to Saturday’s fundraiser. It will be at Golden Ape CrossFit from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
