Balch Road residents unhappy with construction debris left on the road

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Safety along Balch Road has been a hot button topic ever since 6-year-old Olivia Bippen and her grandmother were killed in a car accident on May 28th.
Residents have complained about issues with speeding, narrow lanes, and a ravine on both sides of the road. There are projects in the work in Madison County to spend $3 million dollars to widen the road.
Mark Baumgartner has lived in Madison and near Balch Road for seven years. What concerns him the most, are construction crews driving down the road and leaving behind dirt and debris. He says that adds to the roads laundry list of danger factors.
“It’s become so dangerous that you really don’t want to commute down the road,” Baumgartner tells WAFF 48.
Baumgartner mentions it’s worse after it rains. Saying the rain turns the dirt into mud, making the road slick to drive on. Now, he wants city leaders to to do something about the mess being left behind.
“At this point, no one is doing anything. I guess what I’m asking is the same thing that mom’s and dad’s ask their children on a daily basis, pick up after yourself. They should have a cleaning crew here,” said Baumgartner.
WAFF plans to bring this issue to city leaders in order to help find a solution.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.