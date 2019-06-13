American heroes give inspiring speeches at Army birthday party on Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WAFF) - Two very special guests were at Redstone Arsenal to help wish the Army a happy 244th birthday.
The celebration was held on Thursday with music, food and fun at the DFMWR Community Activity Center.
It also commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing and the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.
Guests of honor included retired Brig. Gen. Stewart, the first active duty Army officer to make a space flight as a NASA astronaut.
“In Vietnam, when I had access to a shaving mirror, I saw my father’s generation of soldiers looking back at me and telling me that now it was my turn,” he told the crowd.
He said Redstone Arsenal and the Army as a whole have always answered the nation’s call.
Harold McMurran was also there. He’s a WWII Veteran and survivor of Normandy Beach invasion and the Battle of the Bulge. He just came back from France for 75th anniversary of D-Day.
“This was the first time I had been back. I looked at what I had destroyed and how it had been replaced 75 years later... Times seems to heal everything, so it helped,” he said.
McMurran also worked for The Army Ballistic Missile Agency and NASA, playing a part in the Apollo, Gemini and Saturn programs.
“It’s exhilarating to know that you fought a war for our country, we won that. We put a man on the moon. I was part of that. I figured I helped the nation in every way it could be helped,” he added.
McMurran, 95, still works five days a week, doing aircraft maintenance at Moontown Airport.
Both of the honored guests helped cut the birthday cake during the celebration.
“If it hadn’t been for the Army when it was created, we would not have had any type of a nation that we do have,” McMurran stated.
