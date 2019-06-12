Alabama lowers flags to honor fallen sheriff’s deputy

Monroe County Deputy Julius "Jay" Dailey (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | June 12, 2019 at 5:27 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 7:17 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff following the Tuesday death of a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Julius Dailey was killed in a crash while responding to a burglary in progress call.

“Let us remember the service and life of Deputy Daily,” Ivey said in a release. “We offer our deepest thoughts and prayers to his three-year-old daughter and loved ones.”

The release states Dailey was a man who could always light up a room, and a Facebook post described him as full of life.

Deputy Julius “Jay” Dailey was responding to a burglary in progress call when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed. (Source: WALA)

The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

