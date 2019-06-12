Strong afternoon storms possible

Scattered showers and storms are expected once again today. Wind has begun to turn to the south that that will bring in some more humidity throughout the day today. That brings in a chance at a few showers and storms for the middle of the day. Areas along and east of I-65 have the best chance for afternoon storms today and some have the potential to be strong. Strong wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph, heavy rain, lightning, and pea sized hail are all possible with these storms. The best timeframe for these looks to be between noon and 6 pm.