Strong afternoon storms possible

Happy Wednesday! Grab your umbrella, you may need it a little bit later today.
Scattered showers and storms are expected once again today. Wind has begun to turn to the south that that will bring in some more humidity throughout the day today. That brings in a chance at a few showers and storms for the middle of the day. Areas along and east of I-65 have the best chance for afternoon storms today and some have the potential to be strong. Strong wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph, heavy rain, lightning, and pea sized hail are all possible with these storms. The best timeframe for these looks to be between noon and 6 pm.
From there another cool front comes through late tonight which will drop humidity and bring in cooler temperatures to close out the week. Looking like we will have plenty of sunshine for both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will start off with the upper 50s and low 60s, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday will bring the coolest morning temperatures in nearly a month. While we will deal with some very comfortable weather for the workweek, the summer-like heat makes a comeback as we enter the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
