Cold front bringing near-record lows Friday morning

A cold front will swing through tonight. The front will escort in cooler and drier air. With the new airmass comes a change in the sky. It will be a breezy start to the day with a NW wind at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph. Thursday afternoon brings the return of sunshine, but temperatures stay below average, projected to peak into the upper 70s, about 10 degrees below average. Near-record lows are in the forecast for Friday morning. Some areas could start in the upper 40s.
Dry and sunny weather will wrap up the work week Friday. The return of average temps returns Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers will returns for Father’s Day during the afternoon and evening to conclude the weekend. Rain will be a possibility for most of next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.