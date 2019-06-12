Cold front bringing near-record lows Friday morning

A cold front will swing through tonight. The front will escort in cooler and drier air. With the new airmass comes a change in the sky. It will be a breezy start to the day with a NW wind at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph. Thursday afternoon brings the return of sunshine, but temperatures stay below average, projected to peak into the upper 70s, about 10 degrees below average. Near-record lows are in the forecast for Friday morning. Some areas could start in the upper 40s.