Madison County nonprofit focuses on foster, adoptive families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama Foster Closet is a nonprofit that’s dedicated to helping those who give back to children in need.
It provides supplies to foster parents, parents who have adopted through foster care, and family members caring for children who aren’t their own.
Families can find new or gently used clothing, shoes, furniture and other supplies there.
The organization also accepts donations if you have unwanted gently used items. Please make sure donations are in nearly new condition, clean, and in working order.
You can visit the North Alabama Foster Closet, located on the rear side of River of Life Church on Highway 72 West.
For more information on the North Alabama Foster Closet and their summer hours, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.