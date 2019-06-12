Huntsville man struck and killed on Highway 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -– A pedestrian was killed Wednesday, after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 72E in Madison County.
Robert Lewis Freeman, 58, of Huntsville was struck and killed while walking in the Highway by a 2015 Kia Optima.
Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia was not injured.
The crash occurred at 12:01 a.m. on U.S. 72E at the 104 mile marker three miles east of Huntsville.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
