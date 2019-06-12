Huntsville adding new bus routes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville's bus riders are in for some new routes at some new times.
The city unveiled a new city bus plan that will go into effect July 1.
Some routes are changing or are being eliminated entirely.
The first phase includes:
- Fixed route bus services extended weeknights from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Saturday fixed route service added from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Paratransit service for individuals with disabilities is also extended to same days and hours to match the new fixed route bus service
- Mobile apps for smartphones made available with “real-time” next bus information
- Streamlined routes: 131 new Bus Stop locations and 37 underused route segments eliminated
- New north Huntsville transit center at the Richard Showers Community Center
- New Route 10 added in north Huntsville
Mayor Tommy Battle says the plan helps make sure Huntsville is ready for the transportation needs of the future.
“It has to include pedestrian, it has to include automobiles and cars. So as we go through that and we look at the future of our plan, it has to include all elements to make us a successful city,” battle said.
