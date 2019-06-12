Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age Day is back with changes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Build-A-Bear is bringing back its popular "pay your age" promotion. But after the chaos it created last time, they've got a plan to help control crowd size.
Last year, thousands of shoppers stood in long lines outside stores to get their hands on a new furry friend. This prompted some stores to stop accepting customers due to safety concerns.
This year, shoppers will need to need to sign up on the company’s website for a chance to get a limited ticket. If you are one of the 200,000 lucky shoppers, you’ll be able to cash in your ticket and pay your age on select days from June 24-28.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.