Authorities respond to boating incident on Wheeler Lake, one person missing

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies responded to a boating incident on Wheeler Lake in the Athens area on Tuesday.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, county rescue squad, state marine police, as well as crews from Clements and Rogersville, all responded.
Deputies are in a “recovery mode” at the scene right now.
One boat was involved in the incident, with two people on board. We’re told one person is still missing following that incident.
Authorities stayed on scene Tuesday night until just after midnight. They will return to the scene Wednesday morning to continue the search.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
