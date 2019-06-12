Marshall County man arrested in yearlong meth trafficking investigation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A yearlong investigation involving the Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force has landed a Marshall County man in jail.
Investigators say almost 2 kilos of methamphetamine were disseminated during this time.
Donald Wayne Garner was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude and certain persons prohibited to possess a firearm. Garner is being held in the Marshall County Jail on $1,500,000 bond.
Investigators say they expect the charges will transfer and Garner will be prosecuted in the federal system.
More arrests are expected
