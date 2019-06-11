WAFF 48 News to air national anthem daily

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News is joining our sister Gray Television stations across the nation in airing the “The Star-Spangled Banner.” every day.
WAFF 48 News will air the national anthem shortly on the following schedule:
- After the 10 p.m. newscast on Monday
- After the noon newscast on Tuesday & Thursday
- Immediately before the 4:30 a.m. newscast starts on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
- Immediately before the 5 a.m. newscast starts on Saturday and Sunday
Inspired by the American flag flying over Fort McHenry the morning after a bombardment, Francis Scott Key wrote the initial verse of the anthem on the back of a letter. He later completed the four verses which a Baltimore newspaper first published, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
A 9-year-old from South Florida named Reina Özbay is the singer. Reina is a classically trained singer who has been inspiring crowds with her performances since she was 4.
