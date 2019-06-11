Teacher remembers 5-year-old killed with her mother in Lauderdale County boating accident

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The unimaginable happened Saturday night when a mother and daughter from Augusta, Georgia lost their lives together at Shoal Creek. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the boating accident that killed Lauren and Blakely Cowart.
Now, family and friends of the victims are struggling to deal with the sudden loss.
5-year-old Blakely Cowart’s kindergarten teacher, who is still getting over the chock, spoke about the young girl.
“I was in disbelief. I couldn’t believe this had happened,” Sheena Dunn said.
Family and friends were shattered with grief after hearing about the boat accident that killed Blakley and her mother, 37-year-old Lauren Cowart.
Dunn, Blakley’s kindergarten teacher, says she heard about the accident Monday morning.
“While I was getting dressed, I was listening to the TV in the background, then I looked at the TV and said ‘no.’”
Dunn says it was difficult for her to come to work to tell her students the tragic news.
“I was thinking about everybody in the process. Her dad, you know. How is he? And my students that was in class with her and grew up with her,” she said.
Dunn says she will always remember Blakley as an energetic, outgoing little girl with a big imagination.
“Blakley was the type of child when you saw her, she just lit up your whole day. She was always bubbly, and so was her mom. She was like to peas in a pod," said Dunn.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.