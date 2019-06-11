Rocket Chef returns on August 12th

Event Information:
Get ready for another year of fierce fundraising and culinary expertise when the 6th annual Rocket Chef returns to Huntsville this August.
Date: Monday, August 12, 2019
Time(s): Tasting Reception: 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Competition: 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Location: Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center
3320 Triana Blvd SW
Huntsville, Alabama 35805
Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.merrimackhall.com/merrimack-events/
Rocket Chef is based on popular and contemporary food television challenges and will showcase local chefs from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences. Their cooking ability will be tested in a time-pressured environment using “mystery” ingredients. This all takes place on a stage in front of a live audience of more than 300 people and three well respected culinary judges! Before the Rocket Chef competition, food enthusiasts will have the opportunity to sample cuisine from each chef’s restaurant during a tasting reception.
2019 Participants:
- Chef Paul Ackerman – Huntsville Country Club
- Chef Luke Hawke – Gemini Kitchen & Cocktails
- Chef Brian Miller – Ruth’s Chris
- Chef Angela Ozbolt – Good Company Café
All proceeds benefit the Food Bank of North Alabama and Merrimack Hall’s Happy Headquarters, both 501(c)(3) organizations. Since its inception in 2014, Rocket Chef has raised nearly $200K for these charitable organizations and helped spread the word about the valuable and life-changing work they each do in our community.
About the Food Bank of North Alabama:
The Food Bank of North Alabama works to end hunger by offering hunger relief programs that immediately feed people in need. It also addresses hunger’s root causes through local food initiatives that foster entrepreneurship and healthy food access. Each year, the Food Bank supplies eight million pounds of food to 240 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and children’s programs across 11 counties in North Alabama. Together, we feed over 80,000 people at risk of hunger.
Contact:
Shirley Schofield, Executive Director
P.O. Box 18607 Huntsville AL 35804
Email sschofield@fbofna.org | Office 256-799-6113 | Mobile 256-656-6292
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.