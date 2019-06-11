Rocket Chef returns on August 12th

Rocket Chef is based on popular and contemporary food television challenges and will showcase local chefs from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences. Their cooking ability will be tested in a time-pressured environment using “mystery” ingredients. This all takes place on a stage in front of a live audience of more than 300 people and three well respected culinary judges! Before the Rocket Chef competition, food enthusiasts will have the opportunity to sample cuisine from each chef’s restaurant during a tasting reception.