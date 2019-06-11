Monroe County deputy dies in on-duty crash

Monroe County Deputy Julius "Jay" Dailey (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | June 11, 2019 at 4:58 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 5:19 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Deputy Julius “Jay” Dailey was responding to a burglary in progress call when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

“Anyone that knew Jay knew he was full of life.” the Facebook post says. “He was easily recognized by the big smile he kept on his face. Please keep Jay’s young daughter, his family, his friends, our community and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers during this extremely difficult time.”

Details about the crash have not been released at this time.

