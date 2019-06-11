Madison City Council approves development deal with bring nearly 400 townhomes

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City Council approved 5-2 Monday night a deal that will bring 399 town-homes near the downtown area of the city. District 4 council member Greg Shaw voted against the agreement and District 3 council member Teddy Powell abstained.
The project sits on a piece of vacant land at the end of Kyser Boulevard.
“They’re making road improvements. They’re making green-way and trail improvements," said District 2 council member Steve Smith. "They’re making connectivity within our city capable. So it brings a lot of value to us.”
Breland homes even offered to pay the city $190,000 to build a new roadway that connects Kyser Boulevard to Westchester Road. In the original agreement, the City of Madison was footing the bill. In total it will cost the developer around $3 million to build the roadway.
Part of the agreement, the developer is building a green-way under existing train tracks to downtown Madison and Bradford Creek Greenway. Additionally, Singing River Connection will flow to Town Madison.
There will be 399 resort style town-homes with 2-car garages attached. Each unit will generally be 1-2 bedroom homes with a few 3-bedroom units.
The developer will also build a sound barrier to alleviate any stress on the already frustrated homeowners on Kyser.
“For them to come in and put those houses on top of our area and create more of a strain and financial burden, I objected to that," said Robert Kendall.
Kendall and his wife along with dozens from their community spoke at the council meeting Monday. One after the other, they spoke passionately against the development.
Their concerns are not all about their neighborhood, it’s about the ripple effects across the entire city.
Popping up more property here adds to current infrastructure issues, they say, and overcrowded schools.
Though, Joey Ceci with Breland Homes says the target buyers are young professionals and seniors. The thought process is the effects on schools will be minimal.
“Will there be no children that come out this? Well, of course not," said Ceci. "They’re not prohibited from being there, but everything we’re doing in the development itself, the product, is being geared towards those young millennials and active seniors.”
The city council will have to vote on rezoning the area before development begins.
