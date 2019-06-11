Local WWII veterans share stories after returning home from 75th anniversary trip

George Mills was also part of the Allied invasion of Normandy. He was later captured by the Germans and held prisoner for five months before the war ended. Like McMurran, this was his first time back to the beaches since that day, although he’d seen other parts of France since. He was most shocked by how well developed the area had become, with shops and homes. He was upset at first, but then thought about it a different way, saying he’s glad the French can move on while still honoring the past. “I was expecting it to look like it did 75 years ago, and it first kinda made me feel bad, but then I got talking to [another person on the trip], and he said ‘well it would be bad if it still looked like it did 75 years ago.’” Mills says he could hardly move around in France without someone stopping to thank him. “The people all over France, really humbled you." Mills told us. I’ve never seen so many people that come up and told you how much they appreciate you, and those people were no older than you [referring to WAFF 48 reporter Chris Joseph, in his 20′s] that was talking to us.”