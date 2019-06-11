Information sought on Ala. truck driver charged in ‘violent’ kidnapping in Tenn.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Clarksville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in an ongoing investigation.
Authorities say Roy Michel Nellsch, 62, of Logan, Alabama may be connected to more than the one crime for which he already faces charges.
Law enforcement arrested Nellsch on May 22 and charged him with one count of especially aggravated kidnapping following a “violent interaction earlier that day with a Clarksville woman, from which she was able to escape,” according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Nellsch was put in custody of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on $500,000 bond.
TBI reports that in recent days, authorities have developed information to suggest Nellsch, a truck driver, may be connected to additional crimes with additional victims.
Anyone who had an interaction with Nellsch, or who may otherwise be able to assist the ongoing investigation, should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
