Freight train derails in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A freight train derailment leaves a big mess in Gadsden.
It happened on a Norfolk Southern spur, along North 34th Street in the part of Gadsden known as Alabama City.
A statement from Norfolk Southern says around 9:30 this morning, six freight cars overturned near Western Avenue.
Four of the cars, flat cars, were carrying lumber and a covered hopper car appeared to be carrying grain. Another car was empty.
The accident also damaged a section of track, twisting one of the rails.
Cleanup crews with heavy equipment are trying to move the cars and repair the damaged track. Traffic on Highway 278\431 was occasionally stopped due to the heavy equipment.
There are no reports of injuries, evacuations or hazardous materials being involved. We’ve reached out to the media relations arm at Norfolk Southern railroad, and will let you know when we hear from them.
