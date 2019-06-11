Cooler & comfortable day today, rain returns Wednesday

Overnight the wind will turn to the south bringing in some more humidity. That brings in a chance at a few showers and storms for the middle of the day on Wednesday. It looks like areas along and east of I-65 have the best chance for afternoon storms Wednesday. From there another cool front comes through late in the day to drop humidity and bring in cooler temperatures to close out the week! Plenty of sunshine on the way for Thursday and Friday with lows into the mid to upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. While we will deal with some very comfortable weather for the workweek, the summer-like heat makes a comeback as we enter the weekend.