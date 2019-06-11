Alligator found in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A jogger in Lauderdale County happened upon something unusual over the weekend.
Sheriff Rick Singleton said the jogger saw an alligator off County Road 128 in west end of county Saturday night. The sheriff’s office responded, found the gator, and called animal control.
Animal control got the gator secured. The sheriff said they took it somewhere for release.
Singleton believes the gator was around 4 feet, and it isn’t the first time this has happened. He said they get a sighting every now and then.
“This wasn’t the first alligator we’ve seen,” he said.
He said the last time was a few years ago when an alligator was found in a pasture in the east end of the county.
This isn’t the only recent alligator sighting in north Alabama. This week, Decatur Parks & Rec put out a warning about another sighting near the Point Mallard walking trail.
