Alleged package thief caught in Limestone County; victims asked to come forward

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators in Limestone County are looking for victims of package thefts that have not been reported.
Investigators recovered some unidentified stolen packages after they arrested an Elkmont man Monday evening who was wanted for theft. They also recovered packages that had been reported stolen.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints of packages being stolen from porches throughout the county this weekend. Several residential and business security cameras captured the suspect stealing items, and he was observed by several witnesses.
With the assistance of the community and many social media posts, the suspect was quickly identified as 35-year-old Cleabron Ray King. Investigators obtained warrants on King Monday for five thefts. After receiving a tip that King was spotted at a local recycling business, they found him in the parking lot and advised him he had warrants and was under arrest.
Investigators say King tried to enter his vehicle and was stopped, but he continued to ignore verbal commands to place his hands behind his back. King was taken to the ground and secured after he allegedly attempted to reach into his pants.
King allegedly struggled with investigators during the arrest and instructed his girlfriend to refuse to take them to recover the remaining stolen property, which they did recover later.
Investigators say he also had meth and drug paraphernalia.
King was charged with five counts of fourth-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. He is held in the Limestone County Jail on $9,500 bond.
The investigation determined that King had likely been following delivery vehicles, and when a driver dropped off a package he would pick the package up after the carrier left.
If you have had a package stolen in Limestone County between June 6-10 and have not made a report, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 for investigator Durden.
The case remains under investigation, and additional charges may be filed.
King was previously arrested on Jan. 3 after allegedly stealing several air conditioning units in Elkmont. Investigators say King attempted to elude them, resisted arrest, and had meth and drug paraphernalia in that incident as well. During that struggle, King injured an investigator and was charged with second-degree assault.
