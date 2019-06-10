Tyson recalls 200,000 pounds of frozen chicken fritters

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Tyson Foods recalls 200,000 pounds of chicken fritters.
The company says “fully cooked, whole grain golden crispy chicken chunk fritters” could have hard pieces of plastic in them.
The product was produced in February and shipped to distribution centers in 29 states.
Louisiana was not one of those states.
The products are not sold in stores, but are available to school systems and other large customers.
The USDA says three schools complained to Tyson after finding plastic in the food.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported.
Facilities that have the product in their freezers are urged to throw them away or return them.
