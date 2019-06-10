Raytheon, United Technologies unite to form huge company

"The combination of United Technologies and Raytheon will define the future of aerospace and defense," said Greg Hayes, United Technologies Chairman and CEO. "Our two companies have iconic brands that share a long history of innovation, customer focus and proven execution. By joining forces, we will have unsurpassed technology and expanded R&D capabilities that will allow us to invest through business cycles and address our customers' highest priorities. Merging our portfolios will also deliver cost and revenue synergies that will create long-term value for our customers and shareowners."