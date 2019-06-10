Raytheon, United Technologies unite to form huge company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Raytheon and United Technologies are both big in Huntsville - and they’re about to get much bigger.
The two companies have announced plans to merge, which would make the combined company the second-largest defense contractor in the U.S. only behind Boeing.
The new company would be called Raytheon Technologies Corporation, with $74 billion in annual revenue.
Raytheon, a leading defense company, builds SM-3 and SM-6 missiles. United Technologies is a global technology company that specializes in aerospace.
The combined company would provide products including jet engines, avionics and advanced missile systems.
The merger is expected to close the first half of 2020.
In a press release on the merger, the companies said the combination "will create a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments of aerospace and defense," as well as expanded technologies and research and development capabilities.
"Today is an exciting and transformational day for our companies, and one that brings with it tremendous opportunity for our future success. Raytheon Technologies will continue a legacy of innovation with an expanded aerospace and defense portfolio supported by the world's most dedicated workforce," said Tom Kennedy, Raytheon Chairman and CEO. "With our enhanced capabilities, we will deliver value to our customers by anticipating and addressing their most complex challenges, while delivering significant value to shareowners."
"The combination of United Technologies and Raytheon will define the future of aerospace and defense," said Greg Hayes, United Technologies Chairman and CEO. "Our two companies have iconic brands that share a long history of innovation, customer focus and proven execution. By joining forces, we will have unsurpassed technology and expanded R&D capabilities that will allow us to invest through business cycles and address our customers' highest priorities. Merging our portfolios will also deliver cost and revenue synergies that will create long-term value for our customers and shareowners."
Raytheon plans to consolidate its four businesses into two businesses to be named Intelligence, Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Defense & Missile Systems. The new businesses will join Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney to form the four businesses of Raytheon Technologies.
The combined company's Board of Directors will be comprised of 15 members, consisting of 8 directors from United Technologies and 7 from Raytheon, with the lead director from Raytheon. Tom Kennedy will be appointed Executive Chairman and Greg Hayes will be named CEO of Raytheon Technologies. Two years following the close of the transaction, Hayes will assume the role of Chairman and CEO.
Raytheon Technologies will be headquartered in the greater Boston metro area, and will retain a corporate presence in existing locations. The company will be led by a highly experienced, proven leadership team with a strong track record of innovation, delivering on synergies, and meeting financial and customer commitments.
