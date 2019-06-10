Prominent lawyers investigating Huntsville teen’s suicide following depression, bullying

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High-profile lawyers held a news conference in Huntsville Monday, representing the mother of 14-year-old Nigel Shelby, who took his own life back in April.
Camika Shelby has hired lawyers who represented Trayvon Martin. They made it clear, as of right now, this is not a lawsuit.
They’re currently investigating Huntsville City Schools policies and procedures when it comes to bullying and how school administrators help students who identify as LGBTQ, just like Nigel .
"They failed to create an environment where diversity was celebrated, they failed to act when 14 year old Nigel Shelby came to them and reported that he was being bullied, that people were calling him homophobic slurs," said attorney Benjamin Crump.
Crump said Nigel Shelby’s death was 100 percent preventable and his team is looking into the Huntsville City School District to determine if they should have done more to help. Nigel’s mother Camika say’s they were well aware of his challenges and the bullying taking place.
“The day after he passed away is when she decided to tell me about these visits to her office where he confided in her about being bullied,” said Camika Shelby.
She didn’t mention the employees name or job title, but she goes on to say after Nigel’s death, she then told her about a note he left behind.
“He says stuff like kids called him names and he tried to act like it didn’t bother him, but it really did,” said Shelby.
“He’s not at fault in anyway. The only people who are at fault are the adults who failed to act,” said Crump.
We reached out to officials at Huntsville City Schools and they released this statement:
“We understand that Camika Shelby has retained two attorneys to help her learn more about the events preceding her son’s death. Huntsville City Schools will work with Ms. Shelby and her attorneys to answer questions they may have and to correct any misunderstandings or misinformation, to the extent possible. The effect of Nigel Shelby’s passing is still being felt by the school and district-wide. The administrators and counselors of Huntsville High School had a close relationship with Nigel during his time at the school. They worked with Nigel to ensure that he felt at home at Huntsville High. They were absolutely devastated by Nigel’s passing and tried to do everything in their power to support Ms. Shelby during that difficult time. As explained at the time of Nigel’s passing, Huntsville City Schools is committed to fostering a culture that is welcoming and inclusive and establishing a learning environment that treats all students with equality and respect. We expect all students to treat each other with courtesy and dignity and to refrain from bullying and harassment. The district addresses bullying and harassment in both our policy manual and code of student conduct (called the Behavioral Learning Guide), with extensive punishments and interventions for the offending student. In fact, the BLG treats bullying and harassment of another student based on an identifying characteristic of that student with heightened disciplinary consequences and interventions. This heightened treatment demonstrates Huntsville City Schools’ commitment to eliminating this type of bullying and harassment in its schools. Additionally, it has been and continues to be Huntsville City Schools’ practice to partner with organizations who can provide educators with tools to address bullying and harassment in schools. For example, Huntsville City Schools has had a long partnership with the Anti-Defamation League. The district has implemented the Anti-Defamation League’s program ‘No Place for Hate’ in all of its schools for years. In addition to that partnership, Huntsville City Schools has been working with GLSEN Greater Huntsville to incorporate GLSEN’s tools and resources into the district’s trainings for both administrators and faculty."
No time frame has been given for when the lawyers investigation will rap-up, or if a lawsuit will follow.
