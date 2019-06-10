Former Huntsville teacher convicted of having gun at immigration rally

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Grissom High School teacher was convicted on a gun-related charge Monday.
Shane Sealy was convicted of possession of a firearm at a demonstration, a nonviolent offense. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Authorities say Sealy pulled a gun at an immigration rally at Big Spring Park last June. Sealy did not work at Grissom High School at the time of his arrest.
Rally emcee Ava Caldwell claimed Sealy had been yelling hateful and incendiary remarks.
His attorney, Joshua Graff, said Sealy drew his gun only after he was assaulted and was thrown to the ground by a demonstrator. The attorney said Sealy then holstered it and walked away.
The attorney said Sealy never pointed the gun at anyone.
Sealy has 14 days to appeal his conviction and get a trial by jury.
Sealy originally faced two stiffer charges for his alleged actions, but they were dropped through an appeal.
