HPD officers honored for bravery in high-speed chase, shooting

“We were trained to handle that part of the job. I thought about three things during the entire incident. One was that my trainee and I were both safe and that we came out unscathed. The other thing was that we paid due regard to the public. The public came out unscathed, very little property damage and absolutely no loss of life. The third thing was that the bad guy went to jail. That was the incentive behind all of this, to put someone who was a danger to the public in custody and that’s what we got,” Wellman stated.