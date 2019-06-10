HPD officers honored for bravery in high-speed chase, shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Two Huntsville police officers are being recognized for their bravery in helping nab a man accused of shooting at them during a high speed chase.
Officer Darren White and officer Christopher Wellman received heroism awards on Monday from the Sons of the American Revolution.
Back in January, they were on patrol in the area of Cobb Road and Drake Avenue. They were dispatched to a call and on the way, they spotted a car that was believed to be involved in a carjacking and robbery.
They confirmed the tag number and turned around to initiate a traffic stop.
“At that time, the vehicle sped away from us. We were getting out the information to the dispatcher to make sure we could properly advise everyone else who we were chasing and what we were doing. The offender started throwing drugs out of the car at that point in time,” said Officer Wellman.
Near Brahan Spring Park, the suspect slowed down and shot at the officers, Wellman added.
"We got that information out and continued to chase him southbound on the Parkway," he explained.
At one point, the chase reached speeds of 90 miles per hour. HPD officials said Devron Lashawn Booker fired at the pursuing officers. An officer returned fire. No one was hit.
The pursuit was canceled to avoid danger on the Parkway.
Booker was spotted a short time later and taken into custody. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder against a law enforcement officer as well as a robbery charge for an armed carjacking that happened two days prior to the incident on the Parkway.
Officers White and Wellman said it was an honor to receive their awards, but added that they were just doing their job.
“We were trained to handle that part of the job. I thought about three things during the entire incident. One was that my trainee and I were both safe and that we came out unscathed. The other thing was that we paid due regard to the public. The public came out unscathed, very little property damage and absolutely no loss of life. The third thing was that the bad guy went to jail. That was the incentive behind all of this, to put someone who was a danger to the public in custody and that’s what we got,” Wellman stated.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.