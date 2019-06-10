Next rain chance will be Wednesday

(WAFF) - Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will start to subside by sunset and skies will clear rapidly overnight.
Cooler and drier air will rush in behind the weak front and Tuesday morning will be refreshing with lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be quite pleasant with highs in the lower 80s and breezy winds gusting over 20 miles per hour on occasion.
Another weak disturbance will bring a chance of isolated to widely scattered rain showers on Wednesday afternoon.
The end of the week looks very nice by June standards with highs near 80 degrees and plenty of sun.
Temperatures will warm back to near normal in the mid to upper 80s by Father’s Day weekend. Rain and storm chance will increase again by Father’s Day Sunday and will continue into next week with highs staying in the middle 80s.
