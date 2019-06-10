Fog this morning with a breezy and stormy afternoon

Humidity will be the big change behind the cold front with cooler and more comfortable temperatures as we move into Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday morning will be into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday will be dry with passing clouds and highs into the upper 70s. This comfortable weather will continue as we move into the middle and end of the week as well. There will be some scattered storms as we move into the afternoon Wednesday, but temperatures will still be right around 80-degrees. Plenty of sunshine on the way for Thursday and Friday with lows into the mid to upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. While we will deal with some very comfortable weather for the workweek, the summer-like heat makes a comeback as we enter the weekend.