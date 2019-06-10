Florence business owners fed up with road project they say is taking too long to finish

FLORENCE Ala. (WAFF) - Florence business owners are fed up with a road project they say the city is taking too long to finish.
The road project was supposed only to take 80 days, but is now going into its fourth month.
City leaders say there have been more delays than expected.
All the rain we got earlier this year is one of the main causes for that.
Also, before starting the construction for the roundabout here on Huntsville Road and Royal Avenue, they had to change some water pipelines.
That work was unexpected. Donna Hill, owner of Staggs Deli, said the road project is making it hard for her customers to get to her restaurant.
It’s only about five parking spaces on the entire block. The city hopes to have the road project completed next month.
In the meantime, business owners are counting the days until the work is done.
