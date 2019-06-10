Economic impact: Cook Museum sees thousands opening weekend

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 3,000 people lined up this weekend to check out Decatur’s newest museum, a business venture that could mean big bucks for the River City.
It’s revenue that the city has needed for years.
“Now that the museum is open and we’re seeing so many guests come into the city, we feel confident they will enjoy some of our downtown restaurants,” Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said.
While you’re enjoying all that Decatur has to offer, it’s also a good chance to spend money at places you might not have ever visited.
“We encourage people to go out into the community, go experience what’s here. Go see Wheeler Wildlife, go to Point Mallard, go to the Space and Rocket Center, see Monte Sano. Do the things that are in the area,” Cook Museum Marketing Director, Mike Taylor, explained.
The Cook Museum staff says there are tons of exhibits to explore and they’ve got something for everyone, and you don’t have to go far to learn all you need to know about one of North Alabama’s premier cities.
The museum even offers a ‘Know Before You Go’ exhibit, which introduces you to things in and around the area.
“It’s a place for people who have been through the museum to see what else is in the area, and it’s got a lot of restaurants and other attractions in the area. It’s also for anything to do in North Alabama,” Taylor said.
Mayor Bowling says he believes the area is going to keep growing, especially with the new museum in the heart of Downtown Decatur.
“The Cook Family has put it on the map, and we’re thankful to have the Cook Family. They could’ve put the museum anywhere, but they chose to locate it here in Decatur, Alabama," Bowling said.
