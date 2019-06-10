Dirty drinks at the DQ: Your June 7th, 2019 Kitchen Cops report

In Madison County, it was a mostly quiet week. The Buena Vista Cantina in Owens Cross Roads had the lowest score of the week with an 83 due to flies in the building, missing sanitizer in the dishwasher and foods at the wrong temperature. The Bistro 6K on South Parkway in Huntsville gets an 89 after the Kitchen Cops found gravy that was 10 days old and icing that was 12 days old still being held in the kitchen.