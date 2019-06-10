Dirty drinks at the DQ: Your June 7th, 2019 Kitchen Cops report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Athens Dairy Queen stood out in this week’s Kitchen Cops report, with inspectors finding enough problems to lower the restaurant’s score to 72. Among the issues were rust in an ice maker, dirty drink nozzles, water bottles being stored in ice that’s meant for customers and cracked ice bins.
The only place with a lower score this week is the Fuel City on Huntsville Brownsferry Road in Tanner. It gets a 68 due to several foods at the wrong temperature, a dirty ice maker, and damaged fryer baskets. The same problems were also cited at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Highway 72 in Athens, but it gets an 80.
In Morgan County, the lowest score was the 80 posted on the wall at Francesco’s on 6th Avenue. Unlabeled bug spray and dirty can openers and knives were the issues here. You can see the full, raw and unedited scores and inspection notes from Limestone and Morgan Counties at the bottom of this story.
In Madison County, it was a mostly quiet week. The Buena Vista Cantina in Owens Cross Roads had the lowest score of the week with an 83 due to flies in the building, missing sanitizer in the dishwasher and foods at the wrong temperature. The Bistro 6K on South Parkway in Huntsville gets an 89 after the Kitchen Cops found gravy that was 10 days old and icing that was 12 days old still being held in the kitchen.
And we had a month’s worth of reports from Jackson and Marshall Counties to go through this week. The Discount Food Mart on Highway 168 in Douglas gets a 72 due to utensils not being sanitized, missing food thermometers and missing safety paperwork. There was also evidence of mice in the kitchen stockroom. Bruce’s in Guntersville earns a 74 due to missing expiration dates on some foods, and an employee seen working without gloves. Barehanded food prep was also written up at The Brick in Guntersville.
The scores from Jackson County were mostly positive, with Bubbs & Son in Stevenson, Patty’s Snow Cones and Saucy’s in Scottsboro standing out with excellent scores.
