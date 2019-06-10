Decatur police help students seek careers in law enforcement

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - For the third summer in a row, the Decatur Police Department teaches dozens of high schoolers about careers in law enforcement.
“We bring in different instructors from different departments. You have some detectives come in to talk about different cases or the crisis negotiator from our department come in to speak," Safety Educational Officer Jami Jones said.
Jones has taught the program since the beginning. He says it just keeps on growing.
Three-year-veteran and Austin High School graduate, Dylan Newton, says the Explorer Program introduced him to something completely new.
“I always said that I wanted to be a pediatric surgeon, and then through this program I’ve really just realized hey my calling, my passion is in the law field,” Newton explained.
Explorers get the chance to dip their toes into nearly every law enforcement opportunity including paramedics, fire fighters, deputies and attorneys.
Not only does the program teach kids about careers, it's discipline driven as well.
“This is the age where peer pressure is very strong, and you wanna make sure you have the right community around you and different thigns that we can provide as a community to help them out,” Jones said.
Newton says because of this program, he’s going to college to become a prosecuting attorney.
“I never thought I’d have the opportunity that Decatur Police Department has offered to us,” Newton said.
The Explorers have one more week of courses. Throughout the school year, they’ll get to help out Decatur officers at events and other community involvement.
