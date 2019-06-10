3 arrested on Ala. prison contraband charges over the weekend

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three separate arrests at two Alabama prison facilities took place over the weekend, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
One arrest happened at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton while the other two took place at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio.
ADOC said the first arrest happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Ventress. A man was spotted in an unauthorized area outside the prison’s perimeter fence. When officers approached him, ADOC says he fled into a wooded area.
The man, later identified as 28-year-old Nauvoo resident William Tune, was captured and confessed to throwing a bag over the prison fence. ADOC officers recovered the canvas bag, which contained four footballs that had been sealed with cellphones and chargers.
Tune is now charged with promoting prison contraband.
At 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, staff at Easterling found an inmate with a package containing meth. ADOC said it had been passed to him by someone inside the facility’s visitation room.
Authorities subsequently arrested 49-year-old Tallassee resident Emily Connell, who had visited the inmate, and charged her with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempting to commit a substance crime, and promoting prison contraband.
Connell had previously been convicted in 2013 of distribution of a controlled substance.
Hours later at 12:30 p.m., Easterling staff found a female visitor that ADOC said was smuggling multiple packages of meth into the prison.
Theresa Williams, 58, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance, and attempt to commit a controlled substance crime.
Williams was previously convicted in 1997 for possession of a controlled substance.
All three suspects were taken to the Barbour County Jail following their arrests.
Anyone with knowledge of a person attempting to bring illegal contraband into an Alabama prison should call the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799. Suspicious activity can also be reported at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.
