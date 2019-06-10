Ala. high school turned into active shooter training ground

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Scores of first responders in Tallapoosa County turned Benjamin Russell High School into a training ground Monday morning.
The active shooter exercise consisted of students pretending to be injured along with law enforcement and fire personnel. The exercise began with a car exploding across the street from the school. When firefighters arrived, they realized they were dealing with so much more.
To make it even more real, authorities conducted a news conference to talk about what happened.
From all appearances, it had the feel of the real deal and everyone seemed to have relied on their training to rescue the injured and isolate the suspected shooters, an exercise to prepare for the unthinkable.
Considering what’s going on in other parts of the country, authorities looked at the exercise as a way to keep their reflexes and skills sharp.
