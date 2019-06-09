Pockets of heavy rain linger this evening

Scattered pockets of heavy rainfall will linger this Sunday evening with some lightning possible, this activity should start to diminish by late evening with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s.
The work week will start off mostly cloudy and breezy, winds will occasionally gust over 20 miles per hour in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop on Monday afternoon and should start to subside by sunset.
Cooler and drier air will rush in behind a weak cold front and Tuesday morning will be refreshing with lows in the upper 50s! Tuesday will be quite pleasant with highs in the lower 80s and breezy winds.
Another weak disturbance will bring a chance of isolated to widely scattered rain showers on Wednesday afternoon. The end of the week looks very nice by June standards with highs near 80 degrees and plenty of sun.
Temperatures will warm back to near normal in the mid to upper 80s by Father’s Day weekend.
