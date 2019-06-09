More scattered downpours and thunder Sunday

Another fairly wet day is in store for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to middle 80s, more scattered rain and storms will develop by late morning and will stick around through the late evening. Due to the ample moisture in place, any rainfall we see could be heavy with isolated instances of ponding and flooding. More showers and thunderstorms will start off the week on Monday with highs in the lower 80s again, winds will be breezy out of the northwest with occasional wind gusts over 20 miles per hour. The pattern will start to settle down by Tuesday and Wednesday with below average temperatures in the low 80s. Drier skies will follow the cold front on Wednesday and we will round out the week on Thursday and Friday with highs near 80 degrees. Temperatures will warm back up into the upper 80s to low 90s by Father’s Day weekend.