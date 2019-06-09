Montgomery teen uses illness to inspire others

"When I was diagnosed, it made me feel like I could do more in the community as well and it also made me feel like diabetes doesn't necessarily have to be a burden," Richelleng says. "That you can turn something good out of something many would consider bad. So that's sort of what I did with my organization. I started it to really inspire kids that have diabetes like me as well so that they can know that you don't just have a disease and that's it, you can do a lot of good things in your community too."