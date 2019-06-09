Huntsville drug deal ends in fatal shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -One person is dead after a shooting on Bob Wallace Avenue early this morning.
Huntsville Police responded to reports of a shooting on Bob Wallace Avenue around 1:40 a.m. this morning.
When police arrived they say they found one gunshot victim that was inside an apartment.
The victim was transported with life threatening injuries and died later this morning as a result.
Police say the shooting appears to be over a marijuana drug transaction. The victim had marijuana, scales, and other paraphernalia-related items in the apartment. Police say they are working on leads into who the shooter may be.
More details to follow in coming days.
