Governor’s Drive/Highway 431 repaving postponed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nighttime drivers on Governor’s Drive could be seeing some changes soon, but it won’t start Sunday night.
ALDOT was scheduled to begin repaving a portion Governor’s Drive/Highway 431 Sunday at 6 p.m., however its spokesperson said the department called off the work due to weather.
Work will resume Monday evening at 6 p.m. weather permitting.
The department will be repaving a roughly five mile stretch between Bassett Street and Big Cove Road.
ALDOT’s announcement reads:
"Work will be performed Sunday nights through Friday mornings.
All work will be performed outside peak travel times to reduce impacts on traffic.
No northbound (towards the medical district) lane closures will be permitted from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No southbound (towards Hampton Cove) lane closures will be permitted from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
At least one lane in each direction will remain open during work times."
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said the new gravel will improve the friction on the road, which could reduce hydro-planing.
GrowCove (a civic organization in Hampton Cove) Director Jennifer Nelson said she doesn’t expect the lane closures to be detrimental to drivers, but does think the repaving will bring much needed safety.
“In other places that have [installed the higher quality asphalt], it’s reduced wet weather crashes by 50 percent or more, so for me that can’t come soon enough,” she said.
She said in 2018, her and her son were almost hit in a head-on collision by a driver who had crossed the median while it was raining.
Highway 431 driver Bobby Banholzer said he questions if the road can handle the work.
“No the road is not big enough now for the traffic volume. I know they’ve done some studies probably but there’s way too much traffic on all the roads in Huntsville, especially this one going on through Huntsville,” he said.
The project is expected to be completed in the summer.
