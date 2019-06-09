Georgia mother, daughter killed in Lauderdale County Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Marine Patrol has released the victims’ names that were involved in a fatal vessel collision Saturday night in Shoal Creek near Killen in Lauderdale County.
A third person was injured.
37-year-old Lauren Cowart, and her daughter, 5-year-old Blakely Cowart were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were from the Augusta, Georgia area.
The injured man was taken to North Alabama Medical Center and transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he is in critical condition.
The crash involved a large cabin cruiser and another boat. It occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said the crash occurred on Shoal Creek, between the bridge and mouth of the Tennessee River.
Grabryan said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is in charge of the investigation.
He said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lauderdale EMA, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Killen Police and fire departments, Florence Police, and Shoals Ambulance responded to the scene.
Tucker said no one on the large boat was injured, and there was a fourth person on the smaller boat who was not injured.
Tucker said the victims died from the trauma caused by the wreck.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.