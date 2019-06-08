Tuscumbia murder suspect turns himself in

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in Tuscumbia’s fatal shooting over the weekend is in custody.
29-year-old Kendrick Graham was fatally shot at Keller Court Apartments Friday night. He was pronounced dead at Helen Keller Hospital.
28-year-old Gregory Martez Childress was named as the murder suspect. Investigators say he fl;ed the scene.
Through legal counsel, they were able to negotiate his surrender. He turned himself in at Monday afternoon.
His bond is set at $200,000.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument.
