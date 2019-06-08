Tuscumbia murder suspect turns himself in

Tuscumbia murder suspect turns himself in
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 8, 2019 at 1:09 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 11:55 PM

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in Tuscumbia’s fatal shooting over the weekend is in custody.

29-year-old Kendrick Graham was fatally shot at Keller Court Apartments Friday night. He was pronounced dead at Helen Keller Hospital.

28-year-old Gregory Martez Childress was named as the murder suspect. Investigators say he fl;ed the scene.

Through legal counsel, they were able to negotiate his surrender. He turned himself in at Monday afternoon.

His bond is set at $200,000.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.