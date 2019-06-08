New downtown shuttle bus service debuts Monday in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A brand new bus service is hoping to get you where you need to go in the River City. Starting Monday, the NARCOG shuttle begins running a 3 mile loop around Decatur.
The bus route begins and ends at the library on Cherry Street. Other notable points on the 13 stop map include the brand new Cook Museum, the Old Depot, the Princess Theatre and the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.
A ride costs $1 for adults, with children under 12 free with an adult. You can take a closer look at the map below, and read more from our news partners at the Decatur Daily by clicking here.
