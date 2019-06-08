Huntsville Hospital to close outpatient facility in Gurley

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A neighborhood clinic in Madison County is closing its doors after 20 years of service. The Huntsville Hospital System announced Friday the physicians care center in Gurley will close later this summer.
In a statement given to WAFF 48 News, they cite a multitude of factors, including an old building.
“You can’t really find a clinic where everybody works as one," said one patient. "This is what that clinic had.”
Huntsville Hospital officials say the Gurley nurse practitioner, along with every staff member, have been offered a job within the system. Additionally, there are other Huntsville Hospital care clinics accepting new patients.
However, some feel getting there could be tough for them. “I think that the biggest thing is going to be that this clinic was convenient for those in Gurley, Paint Rock, Woodville and Hollywood. They keep saying there are other places for these patients to go,but it’s not about where they’re going but the convenience for some people that are less fortunate," expressed one patient who asked us to conceal her identity.
The clinic will remain open until August 2.
Here is their statement in its entirety:
"Huntsville Hospital has made the decision to discontinue its outpatient clinic services in Gurley. This decision was made based on a multitude of factors, including the need to replace an aging building at the current location. We’re committed to helping patients through this transition and helping them find another provider. The current provider at the Gurley clinic, Jenny Smith, CRNP, will be relocating to our Bailey Cove location where all of her patients are welcome to transfer and continue their care.
Additionally, there are five Huntsville Hospital primary care clinics located in Madison County. The closest one to the Gurley clinic is located just eight miles away in Hampton Cove, where a new physician was recently added. All of the Gurley clinic employees have been offered positions in other areas at Huntsville Hospital."
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.