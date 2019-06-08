Huntsville City Schools considering raising meal prices

“The reason why the rates go up is because the whole premise behind that is to make sure it covers the cost to serve the meal. Of course, the program itself is not out to try and generate revenue. We just want to produce enough to fund the operation of the program, which includes salaries, benefits, equipment, which we’re always in need of, and supplies, chemicals, things of that nature that the child nutrition program needs on a day-to-day basis to operate," said Henry Ward of the school system’s child nutrition program.