Huntsville City Schools considering raising meal prices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education is considering a plan to increase meal costs by 35 cents.
Government regulations set a rate that the school system must follow.
It would be the first increase in three years.
“The reason why the rates go up is because the whole premise behind that is to make sure it covers the cost to serve the meal. Of course, the program itself is not out to try and generate revenue. We just want to produce enough to fund the operation of the program, which includes salaries, benefits, equipment, which we’re always in need of, and supplies, chemicals, things of that nature that the child nutrition program needs on a day-to-day basis to operate," said Henry Ward of the school system’s child nutrition program.
There are also rate increases for teachers and visitors.
Free and reduced lunches will not be affected.
