3 charged with vandalizing East Limestone High School

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teens and one juvenile were arrested Friday after allegedly vandalizing the band building and trailer at East Limestone High School during the weekend of May 25-26.
Louis Frank Van Pamel, 19, and Bronson Keith Schrimsher, 18, as well as one juvenile male were charged with second-degree criminal mischief. Van Pamel and Schrimsher were released from the Limestone County Jail on $1,000 bond each.
Investigators say the weekend after East Limestone High School seniors graduated, Limestone County deputies completed a report for criminal mischief after school staff found the building, windows, air conditioning units, and band equipment trailer to have been spray painted with obscene material causing more than $1,500 in damages.
Investigators worked with school staff and many local businesses to obtain video evidence of the crime. They were able to identify three suspects in the case and traced their movements via security cameras from a graduation party in southern Madison County up through Madison city and to the East Limestone High School.
The suspect were seen purchasing masks for the crimes at Walmart, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon locating and interviewing the suspects, probable cause was found for warrants to be issued.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.