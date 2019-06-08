Authorities investigating homicide in East Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in East Birmingham.
Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, authorities received a call that a person had been shot in the East Precinct. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the 1500 block of Wilderness Lane where they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s information has not been released at this time.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Joseph Dewayne Frazier of Birmingham.
Police do not currently have a suspect in custody.
Anyone who has information pertaining to the case is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-245-7777.
