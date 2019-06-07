Wig snatcher sought after running off with $900 hair from Huntsville beauty stores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Getting a new hairstyle can cost upwards of several hundred dollars, but when you swipe thousand-dollar wigs right off the mannequin it’s a lot cheaper. A familiar group hit two Huntsville hair stores in the past couple of weeks, most recently running off with a wig that cost around $900.
Two Hair Queen beauty stores on University Drive in Huntsville were targeted.
In surveillance video given to WAFF 48 News, you can clearly see a girl swipe a wig off a mannequin ;last Sunday while her friend keeps the employee busy.
“All of the wigs have censors," stated Felicia Lockhart-Abram with Hair Queen Beauty. "What they’re doing is going into that area and they have learned to take the censors off.” Then, you see her stuff the hair in her purse and walk out of the store.
A similar theft happened Tuesday. Also captured on surveillance footage, you can see a man taking a clipper case out of the box. At the same time, store employees believe a female accomplice distracts the employee as he walks right out the front door.
“We have noticed it will be one person one time and the other the next time," explained Lockhart-Abram. "They generally play different roles.”
Store employees believe the bandits are selling the wigs for big bucks or keeping them for themselves.
“They can keep the hair. That’s not something we will want back. They’re faces have been pretty much circulated in police department. Hopefully, by being here with you it will bring a close to this," said Lockhart-Abram.
Hair Queen Beauty says they often give wigs to cancer patients or those struggling with hair loss. These thefts bring big financial loss that will have an effect on those initiatives.
